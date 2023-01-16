David Farrer, aged 68, of Bowling Street, says he has CCTV evidence of Mansfield Council’s waste team emptying his green, general waste, and blue, recycling, bins – which are meant to be done separately – into the same truck.

Mr Farrer also hit out at the council for not collecting his blue bin – or those of his neighbours – on the scheduled day earlier this month, claiming the council told him workers were “too tired” to get around all the streets.

The council said it has had issues accessing the street due to parked vehicles.

David Farrer was angry after his blue bin was initially not emptied and then emptied into the same truck as his green bin

Mr Farrer said: “I’ve been on to the council and made complaints.

“We’ve been having problems since just after Christmas with emptying our blue bin.

“Then they turned up to empty the green bin and chucked the contents of both the green and blue bins from all the houses on Bowling Street, not just mine, all in the same truck.

“How can they be allowed to just chuck both bins in the same truck when the other week, someone on the street got a ticket on their blue bin saying it was contaminated and wouldn’t be emptied?

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of issues on this extremely narrow street due to parked cars.

“Our bin lorries weigh 26 tonnes and are 42 feet in length and our professionally trained and qualified drivers have the experience to know whether a manoeuvre is safe to carry out.

“If access is not possible at any point during the shift, this is logged and passed to a different crew to seek access on the following days.

“Occasionally, this means recycling collections can fall into a green collection week, at which point it is not time-effective to send out a separate lorry just for blue bins.

“This means the only way to empty the blue bins and collect them for residents as timely as possible is for us to empty the contents into the lorry emptying green bins.

“This waste is then incinerated, rather than recycled.

“We urge residents to ensure they park considerately to ensure large vehicles can gain access at all times.

