More stabilisation works costing £1.3m planned for Berry Hill Quarry in Mansfield

Mansfield Council has already spent £2.3 million on works to the cliff face after two separate incidents and the evacuation of houses.

It followed “unforeseen” weather conditions which caused a “complex failure of cliff materials” and forced 32 homes to be evacuated across Bank End Close and Stone Bank.

Homes are located near the quarry face.

Nineteen of the homes remained empty for two weeks and alternative accommodation was provided to people without nearby friends or family.

The same quarry face then slipped again on Christmas Eve in 2020, forcing four Bank End Close homes to be evacuated once more.

Just more than £2.3m has been spent on the project since it began in 2021 and the authority says the first phase of works concluded in autumn last year.

The quarry face.

Now it is due to allocate a further £1.349m in the 2023/24 budget for a final phase of work.

The council says protective mesh will be installed between Stone Bank, White Rose Avenue and Mill Rise Road to prevent rocks from falling off the quarry.

The work has been described as “extra, advisory and precautionary” and will ensure homes near the quarry face are not impacted by falling debris.

James Biddlestone, council head of people and transformation, said: “The stabilisation in the primary area – Stone Bank and Bank End Close – included the installation of mesh and peg, catch fencing and the tecco mesh system.

“All works for this stage were completed in autumn of 2022. The council has spent just more than £2.3m on this project to date.

“A secondary phase of work will see mesh installed from Stone Bank towards White Rose Avenue and Mill Rise Road area.

“This is extra, advisory, and precautionary work along the cliff face that would benefit from additional protection to properties in this area.”