Amber Valley Council planners have recommended an application for a new, single-storey pavilion at Phoenix Bowls Club, Sherwood Street, Somerlea Park, Leabrooks, be approved.

A council spokesman stated: “The development provides a secure pavilion comprising club room, kitchen, stores and toilets.

“The building would also provide for two short mat bowls rinks to allow for play during winter months.

Somerlea Park Centre.

“The proposed pavilion will be used by community groups, local residents, club members and visiting bowls clubs.”

The club’s proposed pavilion is planned on council land currently used as informal open space next to Somerlea Park Community Centre.

The club’s original pavilion was demolished in 2009 to allow for the development of the community centre.

The club boasts 50 members and they have had to use a modest storage facility some way away from the bowling green after the pavilion’s demolition.

Coal Authority records indicate the proposed site lies in an area where coal seams are conjectured to outcrop at, or close to the surface, although a Coal Mining Risk Assessment is not considered necessary and the Coal Authority does not object to the application.

The council agrees the proposed pavilion will help meet its objectives for a clean, green safer community, and help to reduce health inequalities, while driving economic growth and offering value for money services.