Pleasley pub landlord 'gutted' after new pizza oven stolen from beer garden

Paul Stevens and Sara Lee Burton, who run the White Swan pub in Meden Square, bought the new addition to their outdoor BBQ area for customers to enjoy as the weather gets warmer.

But Paul was shocked to discover it was nowhere to be seen on Saturday, May 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He immediately checked the pub’s CCTV cameras, where he saw a man in a hoody and red trainers enter the beer garden in the early hours of the previous Thursday morning.

A pizza oven was stolen from the beer garden at the White Swan in Pleasley. Inset: tenants Paul Stevens and Sara Lee Burton.

The man appeared to enjoy a casual cigarette in the seating area before picking up the pizza oven and walking off.

Paul, aged 50, said: “It’s dead bizarre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t believe somebody actually had the gall to walk in, sit down and have a smoke, and then pick it up and walk off – and this was at 1.55am.

“We were actually sitting in the lounge at the time, but we didn’t even notice.”

The pizza oven was kept under the gazebo in the pub's outdoor area.

Paul said the theft was “disappointing” as the pub has always had a good relationship with the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just the principal of it that’s got us,” Paul said.

“We’re part of the community and we’ve helped out so much, then someone comes along and does this. It’s disappointing.

“I only put it up a week-and-a-half ago, so we think it must have been someone who knew we had it.”

The theft was also a financial blow, Paul said, as times are hard in the aftermath of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Everyone knows the pub trade at the moment is doing terrible, and our gas and electric bill was over £3,000 last month.

“The oven was something I bought out of my own pocket, so it’s really upsetting.”

But the couple’s faith in humanity was restored after the community rallied to raise funds to replace the stolen pizza oven.

A Gofundme page has drummed up £160, which Paul said will provide an upgrade just in time for summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The response from the village has been incredible and we can’t thank people enough,” Paul said.