Residents in Harlow Wood, Huthwaite, Leamington, Skegby, Stanton Hill, Sutton, Teversal and the surrounding areas can now book in their free bulky waste collection for September – but only if they have not done already this year.

It will be December before their month comes around again, as part of the expanding Big Ashfield Spring Clean.

Coun Jodine Cronshaw, Ashfield Council member for Skegby, is encouraging residents to book their free slot, with residents allowed to book one free bulky waste collection of up to three items every year under the scheme.

Councillor Jodine Cronshaw is encouraging residents to take advantage of the bulky waste offer.

She said: “Our all-year-round free bulky waste offer is extremely popular. It is one of the main reasons why reports of fly-tipping continue to go down across Ashfield.

“In September, we are rolling out the free bulky waste offer across Skegby and the wider Sutton area. It is a great example of your council being proactive in encouraging residents to get rid of excess waste. Please take advantage and save yourself £20.”