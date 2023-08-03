Booking now open for free bulky waste collection in Sutton area
Residents in Harlow Wood, Huthwaite, Leamington, Skegby, Stanton Hill, Sutton, Teversal and the surrounding areas can now book in their free bulky waste collection for September – but only if they have not done already this year.
It will be December before their month comes around again, as part of the expanding Big Ashfield Spring Clean.
Coun Jodine Cronshaw, Ashfield Council member for Skegby, is encouraging residents to book their free slot, with residents allowed to book one free bulky waste collection of up to three items every year under the scheme.
She said: “Our all-year-round free bulky waste offer is extremely popular. It is one of the main reasons why reports of fly-tipping continue to go down across Ashfield.
“In September, we are rolling out the free bulky waste offer across Skegby and the wider Sutton area. It is a great example of your council being proactive in encouraging residents to get rid of excess waste. Please take advantage and save yourself £20.”
Bookings for free bulky waste collections can be made up to one week before the collection month, and collections must be made during the month stated for the area you live in – see ashfield.gov.uk/freebulkywastecollection or call 0800 183 8484. Bulky collections will be still be available to residents at other times, with a new price of £20 for up to 3 items.