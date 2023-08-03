Rainworth social action charity turns 30 after three decades of community support

The Social Action Hub, on Kirklington Road, Rainworth, has just turned 30, having formed in 1993 after high levels of deprivation hit the area following the closures of the mines.

The charity has since brought social provisions to the village, including a community fridge and café, and tackled loneliness.

It was originally named the Detached Youth Project and focused on street-based outreach work with young people.

Daisy Dady is the centre co-ordinator.

The charity became The Social Action Hub – socialactionhub.com – in 2019 as the team felt it best reflected the charity’s evolving ethos.

Daisy Dady, centre coordinator, said: “In the past three decades, the community has allowed us to grow and develop our services.

“Responding to the dire need for support in our recovering village and giving hope to those who have been or still are struggling.

“We believe we are a trusted organisation everyone can turn to for help and will always deliver to the best of our ability.

“Over the years, we have discovered a shift in focus for community projects; such as anti-social behaviour, food poverty, food waste, environmental issues, isolation and loneliness, mental health and wellbeing and education and skills. Whatever the issue, our mission is to offer support in all areas and assist our community to grow and heal.”

Daisy said youth work is a huge part of the charity’s mission and focus, having worked with many partners from across the community.

One of the biggest support services available at the charity is the food share and social supermarket provision.

The service is not means-tested, but available to anyone struggling with the rising cost of living or facing financial hardship.

Claire Penny, hub chief executive officer, has been with the charity since her days as a youth form member, and has since been a youth worker, trustee, and volunteer.