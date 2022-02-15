Ashfield residents face 2.6 per cent council tax rise

Coun David Martin, Ashfield Council portfolio holder for finance, revenues and benefits.

Ashfield Council is planning to raise its precept for a Band D property by £5, to £195.46, meaning a 2.6 per cent rise across all bands.

The move by the Ashfield Independents-controlled authority comes despite Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, previously urging the Conservative-run Nottinghamshire Council to ‘do their bit to help residents’ and ‘keep council tax rises to a minimum’.

Coun David Martin, council finance portfolio holder, said “We know how important our services are to our communities. This year’s increase will ensure we are able to continue to deliver services to the highest standard.”

Precepts

Ashfield Council’s precept makes up about 9 per cent of the council tax bill, with about 75 per cent going to Nottinghamshire Council, 12 per cent to Nottinghamshire Police and 4 per cent to Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service. Parish councils can also charge a precept, where applicable.

Both Nottinghamshire Police and the county fire authority have approved plans to increase their precepts.

A £9.99 rise for the police precept for Band D properties has now been approved. The fire authority has approved a 1.95 per cent rise, which will see Band D bills increase by £1.62.

Coun Martin said: “As the authority that issues the bills and collects the payments, residents often think we are receiving and keeping all the money, but this is not the case.

“We know how hard it is for residents at the moment with energy, petrol and food costs rising.

“Raising council tax is not a decision we take lightly, but for us to continue to deliver all our services, it is necessary this year.”