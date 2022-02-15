Council tax rise confirmed for residents in Ollerton, Rainworth and surrounding villages

Papers published by Newark & Sherwood Council confirm plans for a 1.94 per cent increase in the coming financial year, equating to £3.53 for Band D properties.

But the documents say about three-quarters of homes across the district fall into Bands A to C, meaning many people in the area will pay less than this annually.

For a Band A property, the 1.94 per cent rise would mean annual bills increasing by roughly £2.35 per year.

Castle House, Newark & Sherwood Council's headquarters in Newark.

The documents state: “The assumed council tax increase within these budget papers is an increase in the Band D equivalent of 1.94 per cent, or £3.53 per year based on the Band D average.

“As 74 per cent of the properties in Newark & Sherwood are in Bands A to C, the increase for these properties will be less than £3.53 per year.”

The increase will be discussed by the authority’s policy and finance committee on February 21 before going to full council in March.

Rise

It comes as other Nottinghamshire authorities outline their plans for council tax in the coming financial year.

For Band A homes this increase will mean annual bills rising by £42.16, with Band D properties to see a £64.24 rise.

However, Mansfield Council has already approved plans to freeze its precepts for the coming year after receiving what it described as ‘higher-than-expected’ grants from the Government.

The Labour-led authority had initially planned a 2 per cent rise before receiving confirmation of its Government support in December.

And both Nottinghamshire Police and the county fire authority have approved plans to increase their own precepts.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, proposed a £9.99 rise for Band D properties, equating to £6.66 for Band A homes, which has now been approved by the police and crime panel.

The fire authority has approved a 1.95 per cent rise, which will see bills increase by £1.62 for Band D and £1.08 for Band A properties.