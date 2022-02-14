Family's tribute as ‘beautiful and generous’ former Mansfield woman dies after ambulance crash

Christine Lafferty, aged 70, was being taken to hospital earlier this month when the ambulance she was in was in collision with a blue Mercedes.

She suffered further injuries as a result of the crash on February 1 and died in hospital later.

Now her grieving family have paid an emotional tribute following the tragedy.

Christine Lafferty.

They said: “Our mum was a fun-loving, beautiful and generous lady who was loved by anyone who knew her.

“We are devastated she was taken so tragically.

“She leaves behind her loving partner Ken, her two children Rachel and David and five grandchildren, who loved, admired and cared for her deeply.”

South Yorkshire Police said the collision happened on Sheffield Road, near Conisbrough, Doncaster.

A force spokesman said: “Christine was being transported to hospital when the incident happened.

“She suffered further injuries as a result of the collision and died three days later in hospital, on February 4.

“Our thoughts are with Christine’s family.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage which could help their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 273 of February 1. Dash-cam footage can be emailed to [email protected]

Christine lived in Doncaster, but is reportedly a former pupil at The Garibaldi School in Forest Town.

She is believed to have later worked at Mansfield Hosiery Mills and the Squinting Cat in Clipstone.