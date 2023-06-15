Find out more about a career in the NHS at event at King’s Mill Hospital

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in partnership with West Nottinghamshire College and Nottingham Trent University, will host their third NHS careers event to showcase the clinical careers available across King’s Mill Hospital, Newark and Mansfield Community Hospital sites.

The ‘Step into the NHS’ event at King’s Mill Hospital will take place on Tuesday, June 20, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. The event will promote current vacancies and career paths available to those who are actively looking for jobs or considering further study.

With more than 350 different careers in the NHS, colleagues from a range of departments including maternity, emergency care, paediatrics, dietetics and more will be in attendance to answer any questions you may have. Visitors can also watch demonstrations and use mannequins and real equipment to get hands-on experience in a range of roles.

An NHS careers event is being held at King's Mill Hospital

Teachers from West Nottinghamshire College will be available to give guidance on health and social care courses, apprenticeships, and the access to nursing programme.

Rob Simcox, director of people at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, who oversees the Trust’s recruitment efforts, said: “Sherwood Forest Hospitals is a fantastic Trust to enjoy a long and rewarding career – and with over 350 careers across our NHS, we have a lot to offer.

“Each role is so different, everything we do is for our patients, their families, carers, and the public.

"We all contribute in different ways to provide great patient care and together we make a difference to help others.

"Hosting the Step into the NHS event at our King’s Mill site will give a great insight into what it means to be part of the Trust.

“Sherwood Forest Hospitals is recognised as a great place to work, this is a fantastic opportunity to come along to our hospital, connect with our colleagues, and find the NHS career that is right for you.”

Nikki Slack, assistant principal for health, education and service industries at West Nottinghamshire College, said: “From the past two Step into The NHS careers events held at the college this year, it’s evident there’s a real desire amongst our communities to train for a range of jobs in the healthcare sector, which is very encouraging to see.”