Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Independents and council leader, is seeking permission to convert an existing shop with a flat above at 33 High Street, Stanton Hill, into a building with flats on both floors.

No written objections or supporting letters have been lodged either against or in favour of the plans.

Papers reveal the property would be changed to remove the shop front and replace it with two windows, serving a combined lounge, dining room and kitchen.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader.

Brickwork on the building would also be rendered, while a flat roof to the rear of the building would be replaced with a veluxe window.

In documents, due before the committee on Wednesday, June 14, the council says works to the property would “be acceptable”.

In a report to committee members, council planning officers write: “Overall, it is considered the proposal would not result in a detrimental impact on neighbouring properties and provides an acceptable level of amenities for future and existing occupiers.”

One off-street parking space exists at the site of the property, while the site is close to a bus stop serving Stanton Hill’s High Street.

The council says converting the ground floor from a shop to a flat is “likely to reduce the number of vehicles expected at the property”, alongside a reduction in “comings and goings”.

The report says: “Due to the site’s location close to amenities and other sustainable means of transport, and taking into account its previous use, it’s considered that the lack of off-street parking would not result in a detrimental impact on highway safety or the capacity of the highway network.

“On balance, the proposed development is considered to be acceptable.”

The committee, which is made up entirely of Ashfield Independent councillors due to the political balance of the council, is recommended to approve the scheme.