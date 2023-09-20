News you can trust since 1952
Council to launch investigation into flooding on Eastwood road

An investigation is being launched by Nottinghamshire County Council into flooding on a road in Eastwood.
By John Smith
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST- 2 min read
The council is the lead flood authority in the region and the investigation will centre on flooding on Garden Road.

The investigation is being held following severe flooding linked to preparations by Avant Homes to build 104 houses at the former Lynncroft Primary School.

At 5am on Monday, September 18, water that had been building up, burst through flood measures on the site and flooded homes, damaged driveways and submerged the road.

The council is investigating a major flooding incident on Garden Road in Eastwood. Photo: GoogleThe council is investigating a major flooding incident on Garden Road in Eastwood. Photo: Google
The council is investigating a major flooding incident on Garden Road in Eastwood. Photo: Google
Planning permission for the houses has been refused by Broxtowe Council, but groundworks are in place on the site.

And Coun Kane Oliver (Ind), who represents Eastwood at County Hall, claims that the flooding is clear evidence that the development should not take place.

He said: “Nottinghamshire Council is looking into this and as the lead flood authority have a duty to take measures stop this happening again.

“Flooding is a personal tragedy for everyone and if there wasn’t enough evidence to turn down the planning application at the former Lynncroft School, here is now.

"It is clear that this site is wholly unsuitable for a development of this size.

"The investigation will look at the causes of the flooding.

"I hope the developers will now withdraw their plan to build on this unsuitable land.

"That’ll be the one good thing to come out of this terrible flooding incident.”

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Council said, “We spoke with Coun Oliver to advise him of the intelligence we had received about the incident and we attended the site this week to commence our investigation.

"We spoke with the local residents and representatives from Avant Homes who had already begun work to remediate the issues at hand and to create additional defenses to ensure any further issues were mitigated for.

"Diggers, organised by Avant, worked from 1pm until dark on Monday, September 18, to shore up the previous work they had done and will continue to work under emergency planning powers from Broxtowe Council to create additional channels and detention basins to enable excess water to be moved away from the properties.”

