Kimberley councillors and public team up for scheme to make the town litter-free

Coun Sam Boneham with his children Christopher and Emma on the latest Kimberley litter pick. Photo: Submitted

Coun Sam Boneham, chairman of the council’s estates committee, instigated his ‘big clean’ scheme earlier this year.

On the last Saturday of each month, volunteers from the council and members of the public, including children, gather to help clean up the town’s streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Boneham said that since the start of the initiative in May, each session has seen an average of 10 volunteers from the public and a number of town councillors and they have collected upwards of 50 large bags of rubbish already.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the scheme attracts more participants it is hoped to extend activities to include the further outlying streets as well as the town centre.

Anyone willing to join in can get details online from the council website at kimberley-tc.gov.uk/ or Facebook page at facebook.com/KimberleyTownCouncilNew