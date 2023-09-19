Kimberley councillors and public team up for scheme to make the town litter-free
Coun Sam Boneham, chairman of the council’s estates committee, instigated his ‘big clean’ scheme earlier this year.
On the last Saturday of each month, volunteers from the council and members of the public, including children, gather to help clean up the town’s streets.
Coun Boneham said that since the start of the initiative in May, each session has seen an average of 10 volunteers from the public and a number of town councillors and they have collected upwards of 50 large bags of rubbish already.
As the scheme attracts more participants it is hoped to extend activities to include the further outlying streets as well as the town centre.
Anyone willing to join in can get details online from the council website at kimberley-tc.gov.uk/ or Facebook page at facebook.com/KimberleyTownCouncilNew
The sessions run on the last Saturday of every month from 10am to 12noon.