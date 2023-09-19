News you can trust since 1952
Kimberley councillors and public team up for scheme to make the town litter-free

A Kimberley town councillor has seen a strong community response to his plans to make the town litter-free.
By John Smith
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Coun Sam Boneham with his children Christopher and Emma on the latest Kimberley litter pick. Photo: SubmittedCoun Sam Boneham with his children Christopher and Emma on the latest Kimberley litter pick. Photo: Submitted
Coun Sam Boneham, chairman of the council’s estates committee, instigated his ‘big clean’ scheme earlier this year.

On the last Saturday of each month, volunteers from the council and members of the public, including children, gather to help clean up the town’s streets.

Coun Boneham said that since the start of the initiative in May, each session has seen an average of 10 volunteers from the public and a number of town councillors and they have collected upwards of 50 large bags of rubbish already.

As the scheme attracts more participants it is hoped to extend activities to include the further outlying streets as well as the town centre.

Anyone willing to join in can get details online from the council website at kimberley-tc.gov.uk/ or Facebook page at facebook.com/KimberleyTownCouncilNew

The sessions run on the last Saturday of every month from 10am to 12noon.

