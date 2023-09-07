Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The major development was planned for the former site of Lynncroft Primary School, on Walker Street – the school buildings have been demolished after the site closed in 2017.

Broxtowe Council delayed a decision on the plans in July, after a resident said it would have a “detrimental impact” on the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents on Garden Road and Atherfield Gardens, which border the site, said they would also be overlooked “from considerable height”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site as seen from Walker Street. (Photo by: Broxtowe Council)

The homes would be accessed via a single road which residents said was “inadequate”.

Some councillors suggested bungalows should be built along part of the development which backs onto existing housing, but developer Avant Homes said this was not viable.

Instead, Avant said it had reduced the height of the housing and would plant trees along the border of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officers recommended the revised plans were approved, but councillors refused them at their latest planning committee meeting.

Coun Bob Bullock, member for Eastwood Hall, said he supported housing on the site, but had “serious concerns” and said Avant Homes was “trying to pull the wool over the eyes of this committee”.

In 2020, Avant was granted outline planning permission to build up to 200 homes on the site. There is also outline planning permission for 60 assisted living apartments on the same site.

Resident Steve Willgoose said: “Sadly, since the last meeting where the councillors suggested the applicant might reconsider the layout, no such change has been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our privacy would still be removed and new houses would still look directly into our homes. Light levels will be reduced and this development will permanently block it from ever reaching our gardens and homes. Our outlook and the character of our gardens would also be destroyed.

“The applicant has refused to engage with residents and is now ignoring the will of this committee. I see no reason why we should give up one candle of light, one sq inch of sky or one minute of privacy to benefit the property developer who is unwilling to fulfil its responsibilities to consult with us.”

Coun Bullock said: “I am concerned about the low level of affordable housing on this site and the over-intensive development with 104 houses on a site originally scheduled for 75.

“Cramming that many properties onto this site has led to the developers trying to build as close as possible to neighbouring properties. The impact on residents of Garden Road and Atherfield Gardens would be profound.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the decision, an Avant spokesman said: “Since the application was deferred from July’s committee, we’ve been working to address concerns about the impact of the development on neighbouring dwellings.

“Avant has met with officers to work through detailed amendments to the scheme and I am pleased to say we have been able to provide a number of significant and positive changes.

“We have lowered the height of the proposed houses that will back onto the neighbouring properties in Garden Road.