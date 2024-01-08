Council agrees to Eastwood bus service improvements
The council has agreed to implement improvements on the 528, 532 and 535 servces – run by Nottsbus Connect – in the Eastwood area over the next two years.
The news has been welcomed by Eastwood county councillor Kane Oliver (Ind), who has regularly raised the issued at County Hall.
Coun Oliver has asked for more details but understands the council will be looking at increasing the number of services for Eastwood and will be looking at extending to locations currently not served by a bus.
Coun Oliver, who is a member of the council’s influential place select committee, has made improving buses in the town one of his key priorities since being elected.
He said, “It is great that the council has listed Eastwood as one of its priority areas for better buses.
"I have repeatedly raised this at the council but the devil is in the detail and I will continue to push for better buses including the use of the On Demand buses.”
In a document, released following a Bus Network Review, the council said: “It is proposed that the following services identified through the Sustainable Public Transport Framework are revised, which also reflects many of the councillor priorities for improved services detailed in the councillor consultation.
"The services are listed in priority order for changes over the next two years and the changes will be implemented sequentially.”
Improving the numbers 528, 532 an 535 bus services are listed as the third-highest priority for the council.
The document also lists plans for an evening service in Hucknall following the loss of the evening Hucknall Connect service last year.
Coun Oliver continued, “I will meeting with transport bosses over the next few months to go through suggested improvements to bus services in Eastwood.
"I have repeatedly demanded a root and branch review of bus services in our town and I am asking residents to get in touch with any suggestions of how we can improve our buses in Eastwood.
"I will continue to raise much needed improvements at the highest level.”