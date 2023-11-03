Eastwood councillor celebrates whirlwind first year at Nottinghamshire County Council

Eastwood county councillor Kane Oliver has marked his first year at County Hall by reaffirming his pledge to always fight his hometown’s corner.

Coun Oliver, who is also an Independent councillor on Eastwood Town Council, has since lived up to his repuation for being outspoken in his fight for the Eastwood cause at County Hall.

He said: “The year has flown and it remains an enormous privilege to represent the town I love.

Coun Kane Oliver has completed his first year of representing Eastwood at Nottinghamshire County Council. Photo: Submitted

"I have dealt with hundreds of issues, from road and pavement repairs, social services and helping families get school places, to better bus services, the lack of visible policing, flooding issues and much more.

"I have kept every promise I made in the election.

"For me, it was always vital to be visible and running Olivers Bar and Kitchen, right in the heart of Eastwood has obviously helped.”

Just 10 hours after being elected as a county councillor, Coun Oliver made his maiden speech at County Hall, becoming the fast new member to do so since Nottinghamshire Council was created back in 2019.

Since then, he has spoken out regularly on Eastwood issues, particularly on what he call ‘broken roads and pavements’.

As an Independent, Coun Oliver immediately joined the Independent Alliance opposition group of councillors when he was elected, meaning that for the first time ever in Nottinghamshire, Labour wasn’t either in control of the council or the main official opposition.

Coun Oliver continued: “When I stood as an Independent candidate, I didn’t know much about politics.

"But like many in Eastwood, I felt strongly that people had been let down by the old Conservative and Labour parties and I wanted to do something about it.

"I have been helped enormously by Broxtowe councillors Steve Carr and Elizabeth Williamson and a number of Independent councillors in Nottinghamshire.

"I have proud to have assisted organisations like Age Concern, Eastwood, Eastwood Memory Café, Eastwood Parkinson’s exercise group and 3rd Eastwood Scouts with funding.

"I have also helped a local drama group with funding as that is something close to my heart.”

Coun Oliver now feels that his apprenticeship is done and is promising to shout even louder for Eastwood residents.

He said, “Over the last six weeks, with the flooding in particular, I’ve seen the value in having active councillors rolling up their sleeves and working with residents.

"I have done this all year, but there are still huge issues in our town not least, the diabolical state of our highways, lack of police and the lack of forward investment.