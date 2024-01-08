Several jobs are set to go at the Raleigh headquarters in Eastwood.

Reports on the BBC say Dutch parent company Accell has confirmed redundancies at the site on Church Street ahead of the company leaving the site.

The future of the site has been in doubt since last summer when plans resurfaced for the company headquarters building to be replaced by housing.

Accell have reportedly said Raleigh will remain ‘based in the Nottingham area’ but has not said where that will be.

Jobs are set to go at Raleigh's HQ in Eastwood with the company set to leave the site. Photo: Google

Raleigh has been at it’s Eastwood home since the early 2000s, having previously been in Lenton.

The BBC reports that Accell expects the company to leave its current Church Street home ‘in due course’

So far, there have been no details about how many jobs are to be lost.

Accell has said Raleigh’s parts and accessories business would close and warehousing would be outsourced.

Raleigh is one of the oldest and most iconic bike makers in the world having started in Raleigh Street in Nottingham in 1885.

At its height, the company employed around 8,000 people in Nottingham and sold its bikes around the world.

Among it’s most famous products are the Raleigh Chopper and the Raleigh Burner BMX, most well known in it’s distinctive yellow and blue colour scheme.

The company was bought by Accell in 2012, who later moved it from Lenton to Eastwood.

However, Raleigh’s time in Eastwood now appears set to come to an end.