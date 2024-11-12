Condemned Mansfield care home could become HMO and house for traumatised teenagers

A care home in Mansfield, which closed amid severe condemnation from watchdog inspectors, could soon be converted into an HMO and a house for traumatised teenagers.

Beechdene, on Woodhouse Road, which used to care for up to 20 people with learning disabilities, was shut down several months ago when the owners deemed the building “no longer fit for purpose”.

"It is in a poor state of repair and we are unable to meet the cost of extensive refurbishment,” said a spokesman for the Greenline Healthcare Group, based in Bulwell.

A year ago, the Care Quality Commission branded Beechdene ‘Inadequate’ and unclean, and placed it in special measures after an unannounced inspection uncovered a string of flaws and failings.

The former Beechdene care home on Woodhouse Road in Mansfield, which the owners hope to turn into an HMO and also a house for vulnerable teenagers.

Legionella bacteria was found in the water system, while residents were alleged to have been abused and at risk of danger and illness.

However, the same owners remain responsible for the property and have now submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council for a change of use.

They want to sub-divide the building to create an HMO (house in multiple occupation) with ten en suite bedrooms and a shared kitchen, plus a home for up to six vulnerable young people aged between 16 and 18.

The applicant named on the application form is Mansfield man Kofi Mensah (43), who is a director of Greenline and also of Belper Homes Ltd, which is referred to in a planning statement as the applicant.

That statement has been compiled by Aida McManus, the managing director of AM Planning Consultants Ltd, a company of chartered town planners, based in Burton-on-Trent.

It says the HMO would “have a positive impact on the surrounding area by providing high-quality housing that is much-needed in Mansfield”.

The conversion would “retain the existing building’s character and architectural features”, while “adequate parking provisions would be made to accommodate residents and visitors”.

As for the care home section of the property, Ms McManus says it “would provide support, care and accommodation for young people who have emotional and/or behavioural needs, helping them reach their full potential”.

“This would be undertaken in a safe, secure and friendly environment that is non-institutional, promoting family-style living as a positive experience,” her statement goes on.

"This type of care and support helps the young people recover from experiences of trauma to become independent adults.”

A team of ten members of staff, operating a 12-hour-shift rota system, would look after the teenagers, with three on duty at all times.

They would teach the youngsters “how to budget, cook, clean, wash and iron their clothes, and care for themselves to ensure they can become confident”.

The home would be, says Ms McManus, “a place where the young people feel safe, have new experiences and develop skills for life in a quiet and discreet location and in an environment where they feel valued and listened to”.

"The applicant has a reputation for a relentless pursuit of high expectations and aspirations for the young people in their care,” the statement continues.

They would work with the local authority to prioritise suitable placements and “support the teenagers in their transition from leaving care into further education, employment, training and housing”.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by early January.

