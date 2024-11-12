Project to cut queues at notorious Sainsbury's junction in Mansfield set to go ahead at last

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Improvements to a notorious road-junction in Mansfield that can cause traffic queues of up to half an hour are set to go ahead at last.

A schedule has been drawn up by Nottinghamshire County Council for the scheme at the junction close to the Sainsbury’s store where the A60 Nottingham Road crosses with Baums Lane and Park Lane.

Congestion can be horrific, especially at peak times and weekends when drivers are trying to exit Sainsbury’s or the nearby Mansfield Leisure Park, and can lead to huge delays for bus services.

But now work, costing £5.8 million, to cut the queues is to begin next autumn, with a completion date set for the summer of 2026.

The improvements promise to be one of the farewell achievements of Mansfield’s former Conservative MP Ben Bradley before he steps down as leader of the county council.

Cllr Bradley has fought for several years to upgrade the junction in his roles as an MP and a councillor. He secured funding from the Department of Transport in 2020, only for the money to be redirected to tackle the health emergency caused by the Covid pandemic.

But in January, he was delighted to announce that £2 million of the money required had been allocated from the £20 million levelling-up fund allocated to Mansfield by the previous government.

Cllr Bradley said: “It’s been a three-year mission to try and find alternative sources of funding for this plan. Three years, countless meetings, countless different avenues explored. But I promised local people I would get it done, and now we’re going to deliver.”

The rest of the money for the project, £3.8 million, is to come from the county council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP). This is a funding pot, provided by the government, to help local transport authorities (LTAs) and bus operators work together to boost bus services.

Improvements to the Sainsbury’s junction have been welcomed by Cllr Andre Camilleri, who represents Mansfield South on the county council.

He said: “This is fantastic news. The necessary funds have been secured, and preliminary surveys have already been conducted.

"Ben Bradley has dedicated several years to secure this development, so it’s gratifying to finally have firm timelines for the completion of the work.”

The schedule drawn up by the county council’s highways department says: “The expected benefits of the scheme will be to reduce traffic delays as well as to improve the bus-user experience.”

The work will entail installing 40 metres of bus lane from Murray Street to Baums Lane, extending the length of the left-turn to Park Lane, and implementing what is referred to as “centralised traffic-light bus priority”.

Cllr Keith Girling, cabinet member for economic development and asset management, said: “This junction has been a pinch-point for local traffic for many years.

"A major scheme such as this is vital to help people stay on the move when travelling into Mansfield town centre. It is so important to help the town centre thrive and to boost the local economy.”

On-site investigation work has already been carried out, and analysis of surveys is expected to completed next month before a draft scheme is formally approved in January.

Discussions with Sainsbury’s are ongoing, but detailed designs are likely to be completed and approved, with final costs locked in, by next July.