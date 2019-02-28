Almost 40 Notts business owners call for ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit

A Mansfield-based entrepreneur is one of nearly 40 small business owners in Nottinghamshire who has written to their MP calling for a ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit.

Helen Dickson, owner of Brides and Mothers Designer Wedding at Ransom Wood, Mansfield, opened her first bridal boutique store in Southwell in 2009 before moving to Nottingham’s Lace Market in 2014.

Helen Dickson, left, at the opening of her new Dressplace store in Sherwood. Photo by Steve Smailes Photography (6920358).

Helen, whose MP is Mark Spencer, is one of 39 Nottinghamshire small business owners or sole-traders to write to their MP calling for a second Brexit referendum.

She thinks voters now know about “the other impacts” of Brexit and that it is “time to vote again with full understanding”.

READ MORE: Brides bowled over by new way of buying wedding dresses



She said: “Brexit has already affected the business.

“Firstly, all the prices went up. Most of our gowns are made in Asia so are pegged to the US dollar, and they went up 10 per cent directly after the 2016 referendum.

“That’s huge on a gown. Secondly, we found that the general uncertainty meant people were putting wedding plans on hold indefinitely because they were unsure about their jobs.

IN OTHER NEWS: Nigel Farage to bring ‘Brexit Betrayal’ march through Mansfield, Ashfield and Broxtowe



“This is a reasonable fear; less business also saw us letting two staff members go last November.

“I want a People’s Vote because the people I know who voted ‘leave’ have said they did so because they were concerned about immigration and the NHS.

“They did not know about the other impacts and now they have seen the physical effects on the country - in terms of economic decreases and also that the new drugs and equipment they hoped for the NHS won’t be forthcoming - it is time to vote again with full understanding.

“I have several family members who feel this way and I am sure that sentiment is widespread.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Kirkby stabbing victim and suspected attacker know each other police believe



She joins business owners from all of Nottinghamshire’s seven districts, as well as Nottingham city, who want a second referendum.

This includes business owner Alec Bowes, of Ashfield, and .