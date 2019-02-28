Nigel Farage to bring ‘Brexit Betrayal’ march through Mansfield, Ashfield and Broxtowe

Brexit king Nigel Farage is set to bring his ‘Brexit Betrayal’ march through Mansfield as he bids to “stand up for Brexit”.

The former UKIP leader and Leave Means Leave advocate announced the march from Sunderland to London, which will take place between March 16 and March 29, 2019.

The march will start its eighth day in Mansfield on March 23, where it will travel from the town centre through to Newstead Village, Hucknall, and near Nuthall before finishing in Anna Soubry’s Beeston.

The march will campaign under the slogan ‘Brexit Betrayal’ and will be led by Mr Farage MEP, Leave Means Leave founder Richard Tice and Chairman John Longworth.

Mr Farage announced: “The Westminster elite are in the process of betraying the British people over Brexit.

“All of us who want Britain to be a great country once again accept that we must be prepared to stand up for what we believe in and fight for our independence.”

The aim is to have a core group of marchers on each leg of the route which will start in Sunderland and finish in a mass rally at Parliament Square on March 29 – Brexit day.

The peaceful protest is planned to show the level of “popular dissatisfaction”, especially outside of London, with “the way the Westminster elite are betraying the will of the people over Brexit”.

Richard Tice, Leave Means Leave founder and vice-chairman, said: “More than 17 million people voted Leave in the EU referendum, many for the first time, in the greatest democratic exercise in the history of our nation.

“Failing to deliver a true Brexit will permanently damage the British people’s faith in democracy.

“The mood of the country is increasingly ‘Let’s go WTO – let’s save £39bn’.”

John Longworth, Chairman of Leave Means Leave, added: “The Westminster elite has had over two years to implement Brexit and instead has done everything in its power to prevent it.

“Despite 52 per cent of voters choosing Brexit, only 24 per cent of current UK MPs voted to leave.

“An extension of Article 50, thereby kicking the can further down the road, is completely unacceptable.”

To get involved with the march, or to find out more, visit marchtoleave.com