Kirkby stabbing victim and suspected attacker know each other police believe

Police believe the victim of a stabbing in Kirkby last night and his suspected attacker were known to each other.

A police investigation is continuing after a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Kirkby-in-Ashfield last night (27 February).

Police were called to Station Street at around 7pm and put a cordon in place at the time. The man remains in hospital with serious injuries, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Insp Craig Hall, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Ashfield, said: “I understand this is a worrying time for local people and we are conducting a thorough investigation.

“At this stage, we believe this was an isolated incident and both the suspect and victim are known to each other. Although we have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the incident, we have identified a suspect and we are working hard to locate them so that we can speak to them. We do not believe they pose a risk to the wider public.

“I’d like to thank local residents for their patience while we conduct our enquiries. I appreciate this has caused disruption in the area and we are aiming to have the cordon lifted and road reopened with the next few hours.”

