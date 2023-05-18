News you can trust since 1952
Police called to disturbance in Meden Vale after 'alleged' threat of violence

Police officers were called to “reports of a disturbance” in Meden Vale after a resident was “allegedly” threatened with violence.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th May 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read

Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, was blocked off by police for a short while on Wednesday evening, May 17.

One resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said police were telling residents to remain inside their homes.

Police responded to a victim who had "allegedly been threatened with violence."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, at around 5.45pm, yesterday (Wednesday, May 17).

“Responding police identified the victim who had allegedly been threatened with violence.

“This remains an ongoing investigation and we have a team of officers working hard to understand what has happened.”

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number 604 of 17 May 2023, or by contacting crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.