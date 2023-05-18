Police called to disturbance in Meden Vale after 'alleged' threat of violence

Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, was blocked off by police for a short while on Wednesday evening, May 17.

One resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said police were telling residents to remain inside their homes.

Police officers were called to “reports of a disturbance” in Meden Vale after a resident was “allegedly” threatened with violence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, at around 5.45pm, yesterday (Wednesday, May 17).

“Responding police identified the victim who had allegedly been threatened with violence.

“This remains an ongoing investigation and we have a team of officers working hard to understand what has happened.”