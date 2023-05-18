Mansfield police seeking information following report of "suspicious" man at shopping centre
Mansfield Police are appealing for information following reports of a man “acting suspiciously” in Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
A social media post – with more than two thousand shares – was posted by a member of the public, telling shoppers to be cautious of a “suspicious” man in Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
The police have confirmed they are aware of the post and are asking the public for more information.
A spokesman from Mansfield Police said: “We are aware of a post relating to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Four Seasons shopping centre.
“We are seeking information about this and would ask that anyone with information calls 101 quoting incident 684 of May 17.”