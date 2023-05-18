News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield police seeking information following report of "suspicious" man at shopping centre

Mansfield Police are appealing for information following reports of a man “acting suspiciously” in Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th May 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read

A social media post – with more than two thousand shares – was posted by a member of the public, telling shoppers to be cautious of a “suspicious” man in Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

The police have confirmed they are aware of the post and are asking the public for more information.

Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
A spokesman from Mansfield Police said: “We are aware of a post relating to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Four Seasons shopping centre.

“We are seeking information about this and would ask that anyone with information calls 101 quoting incident 684 of May 17.”