News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Mansfield man launches fundraiser for Pleasley businesses after pub closes following flooding

A Mansfield man has launched a fundraising page to support businesses and homes affected by flooding in Pleasley – after a popular village pub closed its doors for the “foreseeable future” due to “possible structural” damage.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Concerned resident John Damsell has launched a fundraising page to support businesses and properties affected by flooding in Pleasley.

Meden Square, Pleasley, was hit by rising river levels following Storm Babet on Friday, October 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John said the page is to "support businesses and properties" near Meden Square – such as The White Swan and others in the area.

Most Popular
Paul Steven and Sara-Lee Burton run The White Swan, Pleasley.Paul Steven and Sara-Lee Burton run The White Swan, Pleasley.
Paul Steven and Sara-Lee Burton run The White Swan, Pleasley.

He said: “If these businesses do not get the help they need – they may go under. It is important for residents who have lost everything too.

“Show your charity and generosity. Please give what you can.”

John’s fundraiser – available at https://shorturl.at/exG58 – has raised more than £200 of its £10,000 target.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tracey Bladen, who runs Bladen Box & Display with her family, runs a business affected by flooding in the Pleasley Vale area.

Flooding, as seen on Meden Square - outside The White Swan, Pleasley.Flooding, as seen on Meden Square - outside The White Swan, Pleasley.
Flooding, as seen on Meden Square - outside The White Swan, Pleasley.

The business, supplying promotional products, exhibitions, signage and retail packaging, faced flooding of water levels reaching up to four feet.

But although the damage was “extensive” – she said they were just glad “nobody got hurt.”

Read More
Historic Mansfield Metal Box site to be redeveloped into retirement complex

Paul Stevens and Sara-Lee Burton, who run The White Swan, said the pub would be closed for the foreseeable future.

Flooding in the cellar of The White Swan.Flooding in the cellar of The White Swan.
Flooding in the cellar of The White Swan.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sara-Lee said: “Unfortunately, at present, we have no way of putting a timescale on this.

“Our cellar is currently under ten feet of water and our boiler is submerged.

“Sadly it is not as simple as just pumping the water out and drying it, it's taken our electrics out, fire alarm, and all of our cooling system.

“Python will need replacing and all the stock has been contaminated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We may possibly have structural damage – so will more than likely need a surveyors report.

“On top of that we have four freezers full of food to be scrapped.

“We will post an update as soon as we have some clarity on the gravity of the work to be done.”

She thanked Councillor Sharon Hartshorn and the wider community for the support with recovery efforts.

“She has truly gone above, beyond and then some. What a legend,” Sara-Lee added.

Related topics:Mansfield