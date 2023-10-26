Mansfield man launches fundraiser for Pleasley businesses after pub closes following flooding

A Mansfield man has launched a fundraising page to support businesses and homes affected by flooding in Pleasley – after a popular village pub closed its doors for the “foreseeable future” due to “possible structural” damage.

Concerned resident John Damsell has launched a fundraising page to support businesses and properties affected by flooding in Pleasley.

Meden Square, Pleasley, was hit by rising river levels following Storm Babet on Friday, October 20.

John said the page is to "support businesses and properties" near Meden Square – such as The White Swan and others in the area.

Paul Steven and Sara-Lee Burton run The White Swan, Pleasley.

He said: “If these businesses do not get the help they need – they may go under. It is important for residents who have lost everything too.

“Show your charity and generosity. Please give what you can.”

John’s fundraiser – available at https://shorturl.at/exG58 – has raised more than £200 of its £10,000 target.

Tracey Bladen, who runs Bladen Box & Display with her family, runs a business affected by flooding in the Pleasley Vale area.

Flooding, as seen on Meden Square - outside The White Swan, Pleasley.

The business, supplying promotional products, exhibitions, signage and retail packaging, faced flooding of water levels reaching up to four feet.

But although the damage was “extensive” – she said they were just glad “nobody got hurt.”

Paul Stevens and Sara-Lee Burton, who run The White Swan, said the pub would be closed for the foreseeable future.

Flooding in the cellar of The White Swan.

Sara-Lee said: “Unfortunately, at present, we have no way of putting a timescale on this.

“Our cellar is currently under ten feet of water and our boiler is submerged.

“Sadly it is not as simple as just pumping the water out and drying it, it's taken our electrics out, fire alarm, and all of our cooling system.

“Python will need replacing and all the stock has been contaminated.

“We may possibly have structural damage – so will more than likely need a surveyors report.

“On top of that we have four freezers full of food to be scrapped.

“We will post an update as soon as we have some clarity on the gravity of the work to be done.”

She thanked Councillor Sharon Hartshorn and the wider community for the support with recovery efforts.