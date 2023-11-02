Animal welfare operation launched over concerns for 'dogs and horses' at Nottinghamshire farm
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neither the RSPCA or police would be drawn on the exact location of the operation, but one witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said there were “police cars, ambulances, RSPCA staff, and animal welfare officers with horse boxes” on a farm in Skegby on Wednesday, November 1.
The resident said the road was also closed due to the “animal welfare” operation.
A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: “The RSPCA has led an operation involving a large number of dogs, horses, small furry animals and other animals at a premises in Nottinghamshire.
“We were assisted by officers from Nottinghamshire Police and several other animal welfare charities.
“As this is now an ongoing investigation we are unable to comment further while enquiries continue for legal reasons.”
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed they are supporting the RSPCA – who are taking lead on the investigation.