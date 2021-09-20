Joe Atherton, from Mansfield Woodhouse, won the class for the heaviest beetroot, weighing-in at 16.8kg. He was also placed in a number of the other classes. Craig Pearson, also from the Mansfield area won the contest for the heaviest cabbage with a specimen weighing in at a spectacular 26.2kg.

The pair, who regularly compete at shows, were taking part in the popular Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

The Giant Vegetable Competition features 16 classes fighting for titles such as the ‘heaviest and the longest’ in the annual ‘battle of the giants.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Pearson, from Mansfield, with his 26.2kg winning cabbage in the Giant Veg Competition at the 2021 Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

This year, the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show moved to a spectacular new location at Newby Hall and Gardens, near Ripon.

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, it took place on September 17-19, and featured favourites like garden installations, plant nurseries, the world-famous giant veg competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.