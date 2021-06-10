Tex-Mex favourite Taco Bell set to come to Mansfield as part of Stockwell Gateway plans

The California-based chain, which specialises in tacos, burritos, and other Mexican-inspired favourites, is poised to set up shop in one of three specialist catering outlets planned as part of the new 100-bedroom hotel to be built on the site of the town’s former bus station.

According to a report to Mansfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee (place) – set to take place this week – Taco Bell has now officially got on board for one of the three units, along with Dominos Pizza and Canadian coffee company Tim Hortons.

Dominos currently has a base in the nearby Rosemary Centre and it is not yet known whether the planned new store will be an addition or replacement.

An artist impression of the new gateway in Mansfield town centre.

Taco Bell has a range of stores across the country, but Mansfield residents currently have to travel to Nottingham or Sheffield to visit its nearest outlets.

Initial work has now started on the hotel and other developments in the area.

The report states: “The former bus station site was leased to Arba Group on a long-term lease hold basis and planning permission was granted in November 2020 for the development of a 100 bedroom hotel, together with three food and drink units.

"Over the last few months’ groundwork, utility and heritage surveys have all been undertaken on the site in preparation of developing starting and the end users for the three food and beverage units have been signed up.”

Members of Mansfield District Council’s Planning Committee granted permission for property developers ARBA to transform the Stockwell Gateway into a six-storey, 100-bedroom hotel, with three restaurants and car parking spaces in November last year.

The £12 million proposals to develop the town centre also include building direct pedestrian access to the existing Walkden Street car park and revamping walkways to the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

The project is estimated to inject around £5m into the local economy every year, the property developers have said.

It was first announced last year that the three caterers were onboard with the project