Work begins on extensive clear-up and demolition at Savanna Rags site following major fire

The operation will include the removal of debris and materials left from a fire at the Forest Road factory in March this year, with work expected to last for around 10 weeks.

At the height of the fire, 100 firefighters from across 16 crews spent 24 hours battling the blaze.

And Savanna Trading – Savanna Rags – has since “re-sited” to an existing unit on Maunside Industrial Estate.

The former Savanna Rags site on Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue off Nottingham Road.

A notice on the company’s website – www.savanna-rags.com – confirmed the relocation.

But the former factory site has remained derelict for months with residents expressing concern over rubbish and debris “obstructing the area”.

Councillor Andre Camilleri, representative for Berry Hill at Mansfield Council – who said the site was an “accident waiting to happen” in your Chad back in August – has welcomed the news.

He said: “Let's hope they get the job done in less than 10 weeks, with it completed with as little disruption to the lives of residents as possible.”

A Mansfield Council spokesperson said: “The council met with the owners of the site and the approved contractors, Derby Demolition and Wards Recycling, regarding the upcoming site clearance.

“Having been involved from the start in the emergency response to the Forest Road fire, we are encouraged to see the clear-up works taking place imminently.

“The council thanks Savanna Rags for progressing with the project to ensure that the requirements for the site are met quickly and compliantly.”

In an open letter to the community, see here – www.savanna-rags.com/news/2023/demolition-update, the textile company issued an update.

A Savanna Rags spokesperson said: “After careful consideration and in consultation with the relevant local governing authorities, we wish to convey that demolition operations are scheduled to commence during the week beginning October 16, 2023.

“We want to take this opportunity to remind residents living in close proximity to the site of potential disruptions that may arise during the demolition process.

“These disruptions could manifest in the form of increased traffic in the vicinity and noise pollution.”