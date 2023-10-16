News you can trust since 1952
Take a look at these past panto pictures as Mansfield's Palace Theatre gears up for another pantomime season

It is soon going to be panto season. Oh no it isn’t . . . oh yes it is.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST

This year’s Mansfield Palace Theatre have a sweet treat for you as the Beauty and the Beast pantomime comes to town.

Following the town’s best-selling panto last year, the Leeming Street gem promises to bring you, your family and friends plenty of laughs and festive magic.

The eagerly-awaited panto stars children’s TV royalty, Dani Harmer, best known and loved for her role as Tracy Beaker in the CBBC show of the same name and the continuation series The Dumping Ground.

Down the year’s our town has had some cracking pantos and cracking names starring. Here we take a look at just some of the shows down the years.

You can share your favourite panto pictures, and memories, by emailing [email protected]

You can buy your ticket to see Beauty and the Beast here.

The cast of The further Adventures of Peter Pan The Return of Captain Hook. Mark Baylis as Captain Hook, Adam Moss as Smee, Holly Atterton as Tinker Bell, Conner Keetley as Peter Pan and Jenny Huxley-Golden as Emily Darling.

1. Cast of The further Adventures of Peter Pan The Return of Captain Hook

The cast of The further Adventures of Peter Pan The Return of Captain Hook. Mark Baylis as Captain Hook, Adam Moss as Smee, Holly Atterton as Tinker Bell, Conner Keetley as Peter Pan and Jenny Huxley-Golden as Emily Darling. Photo: Brian Eyre

Mansfield panto press launch at the Palace theatre. Jenny Huxley-Golden as Emily Darling.

2. Panto at the Palace

Mansfield panto press launch at the Palace theatre. Jenny Huxley-Golden as Emily Darling. Photo: Brian Eyre

Mansfield panto press launch of Peter Pan at the Palace theatre. It starred Adam Moss as Smee.

3. Peter Pan

Mansfield panto press launch of Peter Pan at the Palace theatre. It starred Adam Moss as Smee. Photo: Brian Eyre

Palace Theatre's Aladdin Pantomime featured Chris Edgerley as Aladdin with Mark James as Wishee Washee and David Rumelle as the Widow Twankey.

4. Palace Theatre's Aladdin

Palace Theatre's Aladdin Pantomime featured Chris Edgerley as Aladdin with Mark James as Wishee Washee and David Rumelle as the Widow Twankey. Photo: Anne Shelley

