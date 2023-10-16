Take a look at these past panto pictures as Mansfield's Palace Theatre gears up for another pantomime season

It is soon going to be panto season. Oh no it isn’t . . . oh yes it is.

This year’s Mansfield Palace Theatre have a sweet treat for you as the Beauty and the Beast pantomime comes to town.

Following the town’s best-selling panto last year, the Leeming Street gem promises to bring you, your family and friends plenty of laughs and festive magic.

The eagerly-awaited panto stars children’s TV royalty, Dani Harmer, best known and loved for her role as Tracy Beaker in the CBBC show of the same name and the continuation series The Dumping Ground.

Down the year’s our town has had some cracking pantos and cracking names starring. Here we take a look at just some of the shows down the years.

You can share your favourite panto pictures, and memories, by emailing [email protected]

1 . Cast of The further Adventures of Peter Pan The Return of Captain Hook The cast of The further Adventures of Peter Pan The Return of Captain Hook. Mark Baylis as Captain Hook, Adam Moss as Smee, Holly Atterton as Tinker Bell, Conner Keetley as Peter Pan and Jenny Huxley-Golden as Emily Darling. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Panto at the Palace Mansfield panto press launch at the Palace theatre. Jenny Huxley-Golden as Emily Darling. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Peter Pan Mansfield panto press launch of Peter Pan at the Palace theatre. It starred Adam Moss as Smee. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Palace Theatre's Aladdin Palace Theatre's Aladdin Pantomime featured Chris Edgerley as Aladdin with Mark James as Wishee Washee and David Rumelle as the Widow Twankey. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales