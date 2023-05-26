News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

'Domestic abuse affects not just one person but the whole family'

“Domestic abuse affects not just one person but the whole family".
By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th May 2023, 10:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:41 BST

That was the message from Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, as Mansfield Council celebrated its Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance accreditation, a UK benchmark in supporting survivors, after training its entire workforce to be more aware of the signs of abuse and how to support people.

But the council stresses it was “just the beginning of journey” as it recognised becoming “a beacon of good practice in its response to survivors of domestic abuse”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Abrahams told the launch event at the council’s Civic Centre: “When you put it in a personal context, you realise how powerful this journey is, what it might uncover and how we can help create change going forward.

Executive Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams opens DAHA celebration eventExecutive Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams opens DAHA celebration event
Executive Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams opens DAHA celebration event
Most Popular

“We have gone on a brave journey together, this has been an example of a fantastic partnership working. Domestic abuse affects not just one person but the whole family.

“You may think, what is the importance of this? We have got the accreditation and the recognition, which is fantastic. However, I think the real benefits are that we can help rebuild someone’s mental health, wellbeing and self-esteem – and that can be life-changing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am proud of all our staff, everyone involved, and I look forward to our continuing learning journey.”

Read More
Countdown begins for return of Mansfield's Party on the Market
Christie Conroy, senior service manager at Nottinghamshire Women's Aid and DAHA Accreditation co-ordinator, discussed next stepsChristie Conroy, senior service manager at Nottinghamshire Women's Aid and DAHA Accreditation co-ordinator, discussed next steps
Christie Conroy, senior service manager at Nottinghamshire Women's Aid and DAHA Accreditation co-ordinator, discussed next steps

Claire Throssell, a domestic abuse survivor, Child First campaigner and Women’s Aid ambassador also spoke at the event,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Individually, we’re just one person fighting this, but in a cohesive framework with legislation behind it, enough is enough. We can stop domestic abuse in its tracks.

“So I would say to you all, anything you see that doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, isn’t right, don’t be afraid to report it because most of the time it’s not right.

“We can give them a better future, and we can give them a safer future; it's not too late for all the women, men and children out there in Nottinghamshire, Mansfield, and further afield suffering right now.”

When visiting the Civic Centre or spotting any front-line staff throughout Mansfield district, survivors of domestic abuse can now look out for ribbons and badges worn by council staff if they wish to access support.

Related topics:Andy AbrahamsMansfieldWomen's AidNottinghamshire