Witness appeal following fatal collision with pedestrian in Budby

Officers investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian are appealing for witnesses.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 16:51 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 16:51 GMT
Emergency services were called to the collision in Ollerton Road, Budby, shortly after 4am on Saturday, December 23.

The pedestrian – a man in his 30s – suffered serious injuries after reportedly being hit by the car.

He was then rushed to hospital by paramedics but died shortly after 5am.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.

The driver stopped at the scene following the incident and has since been assisting police with their inquiries.

Detective constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was a truly tragic incident that resulted in the untimely death of a man.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends, who are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“An investigation is currently ongoing to establish exactly what happened, so it’s extremely important that anyone who can assist us does so.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 115 of 23 December 2023.