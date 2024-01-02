Sutton man assaulted fellow drinker after long-running feud turned violent

A Sutton man who assaulted a fellow drinker after their long-running feud got out of hand when they started calling each other "freaks" has been handed a £745 court bill.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Ellis began shouting and swearing at his victim in the Market Inn, Huthwaite, on September 17, said prosecutor Catherine Wilson.

He followed the man outside, where the pair exchanged insults on Common Road, before hitting him in the back of his head and causing him to stumble into a bush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Ellis's victim said he was frightened as he tried to push him off him and got on top of him to restrain him.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He had no visible injuries but could feel a lump on the back of his head, said Ms Wilson. Although he couldn't be sure if this was caused by Ellis's blow or what happened when he stumbled.

He said he doesn't feel safe and requests a restraining order.

When he was interviewed, Ellis, aged 32, said his victim had caused trouble for him in the past, but he was shocked when he was later shown CCTV of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: “He fully accepts he had consumed some alcohol. They had both been calling each other freaks.

"He apologises for his actions and is remorseful.””

She said Ellis lashed out when the other man told him he was going to go to jail.

Ellis, of Sherwood Street, Huthwaite, admitted common assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.