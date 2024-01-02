Sutton man assaulted fellow drinker after long-running feud turned violent
Jack Ellis began shouting and swearing at his victim in the Market Inn, Huthwaite, on September 17, said prosecutor Catherine Wilson.
He followed the man outside, where the pair exchanged insults on Common Road, before hitting him in the back of his head and causing him to stumble into a bush.
In a statement, Ellis's victim said he was frightened as he tried to push him off him and got on top of him to restrain him.
He had no visible injuries but could feel a lump on the back of his head, said Ms Wilson. Although he couldn't be sure if this was caused by Ellis's blow or what happened when he stumbled.
He said he doesn't feel safe and requests a restraining order.
When he was interviewed, Ellis, aged 32, said his victim had caused trouble for him in the past, but he was shocked when he was later shown CCTV of the incident.
Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: “He fully accepts he had consumed some alcohol. They had both been calling each other freaks.
"He apologises for his actions and is remorseful.””
She said Ellis lashed out when the other man told him he was going to go to jail.
Ellis, of Sherwood Street, Huthwaite, admitted common assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He was fined £400 with £100 compensation, a £160 surcharge and £85 costs. A restraining order was imposed for one year.