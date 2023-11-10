The northern lights were spotted across Clipstone and Budby skies – as a local resident captured the aurora.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These images of the Northern Lights, widely known as the aurora borealis, were taken in both Clipstone and Budby on Sunday, November 5, by Dawn Amos.

The lights occur when electrically charged particles enter the Earth's upper atmosphere at a very high speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not uncommon for the lights to be seen from the UK but the clarity and brightness often depends on the area.

Budby

For example, the lights are most prominent in darkness at around midnight, due to that being when the sky tends to be darkest. – where residents are free from light pollution and reflections.

Lights can appear in shades of green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the north.

The phenomena extends from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface.