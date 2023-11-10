News you can trust since 1952
Northern lights spotted over Clipstone and Budby by talented resident

The northern lights were spotted across Clipstone and Budby skies – as a local resident captured the aurora.
By Shelley MarriottContributor
Published 10th Nov 2023, 10:37 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 10:42 GMT
These images of the Northern Lights, widely known as the aurora borealis, were taken in both Clipstone and Budby on Sunday, November 5, by Dawn Amos.

The lights occur when electrically charged particles enter the Earth's upper atmosphere at a very high speed.

It is not uncommon for the lights to be seen from the UK but the clarity and brightness often depends on the area.

Budby
Budby

For example, the lights are most prominent in darkness at around midnight, due to that being when the sky tends to be darkest. – where residents are free from light pollution and reflections.

Lights can appear in shades of green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet in the north.

The phenomena extends from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface.

For more information about how to view the northern lights, see www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/learn-about/weather/optical-effects/northern-lights.

