Petrol and diesel prices have soared yet again to new record highs but industry experts are predicting drivers could soon see a break in the ongoing cost crisis.

Both petrol and diesel continued to surge in cost over the weekend, with petrol rising daily on some forecourts.

The average price of a litre of petrol is now 163.46p while diesel is an average of 173.44p per litre in the UK, and motorists can see a difference of up to 20p per litre in Mansfield, Ashfield and surrounding areas if they shop around.

The daily price rises have been driven by the war in Ukraine and its effect on the global oil and fuel markets, as well as a general increase in demand, but oil prices dropped this week – meaning motorists should expect prices to begin decreasing in the coming weeks according to experts.

Luke Bosdet from the AA said: "We should be seeing these record prices level off and start to fall away later this week.

"If not, MPs who are being deluged by complaints from angry constituents, need to be asking questions in Parliament.

"The government is under intense pressure from the cost of living crisis.

"They don't need the fuel trade to 'feather' a potential drop in pump prices."

The price per barrel of Brent crude - the most common measure of oil prices - dropped to 109 US dollars on Wednesday after reaching a record $139 per barrel two days earlier.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said it was now ‘vital’ that retailers reduce their prices in line with cheaper wholesale costs to reduce the impact on motorists who are now paying £89.90 to fill the tank of an average family petrol car - up from £67.97 in March 2021, while an average diesel car costs £95.39, compared to £69.67 this time last year..

He said: “Drivers should be encouraged by oil and wholesale prices dropping again yesterday.

"It’s now vital that the biggest retailers who buy fuel most often start to reflect these reductions at the pumps to give drivers a much-needed break from the pain of constantly rising prices.”

