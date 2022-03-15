Mansfield and Ashfield takeaway delivery drivers in strike action over low pay

Approximately 120 drivers took part in the strike action, refusing to deliver food for large chains such as McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King in Mansfield and Sutton.

Drivers reported to your Chad that the price they were paid per delivery reduced around a month ago, so they hoped that the disruption would force the firms to reverse the decision and increase drivers’ wages.

With rocketing fuel costs and increases in business overheads, drivers have said that they can no longer earn a living delivering takeaways so refused to work between 5pm and 8pm on Friday and Saturday nights, meaning many takeaway fans found their orders being cancelled.

Drivers at McDonald's in Mansfield

Adrian Ionut a driver from Mansfield explains: “I have been delivering for two years, and they put their prices down a month ago, meaning we earned less per delivery.

"With fuel costs increasing like this, we can no longer make a living delivering for them.

"We are hoping that this strike will make them notice and take action – we cannot continue like this.”

Delivery drivers pay around £150 extra on their car insurance and some delivery platforms do not pay waiting time, meaning at peak times drivers will earn very little once their costs are taken into account.

Around 120 drivers took part in the strike

33-year-old Adrian continues: “It’s a real struggle, Uber Eats especially do not pay waiting time, so if the takeaway is busy, we may not be able to make many deliveries.

"With fuel costs increasing as they are at the minute, it seems impossible to make it work.

"We are just hoping that if they lose money this weekend, they might finally listen to us.”

A Just Eat spokesperson commented: “We take any concerns raised by our couriers seriously.

"Our delivery payment model has been designed to give couriers the flexibility to deliver when they choose.

"We continue to offer a competitive base rate to self-employed couriers and pay is reviewed regularly."

Uber Eats have been approached for comment.

