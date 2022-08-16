Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodlands care home resident Audrey Cheesbrough celebrates her 100th birthday.

Audrey celebrated her 100th birthday at Woodlands Way care home, in Spion Kop, Mansfield – surrounded by family, friends, and staff.

The 100-year-old resident also received birthday cards from across the community, as her birthday milestone was shared on social media by a relative.

Audrey received a birthday card from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, on her century milestone.

Woodlands care home resident Audrey Cheesbrough celebrates her 100th birthday. Seen with residents, friends and staff.

Audrey said: “I am just so grateful to everyone that made time for me that day, especially Lucia, Steven and Dorothy.

”And the lovely staff at Woodlands for making my day so special.”

Elizabeth Audrey Cheesbrough (nee Green) was born on August 1, 1922, in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside.

Elizabeth, known as Audrey, spent her childhood and early adult life in the North West before marrying Norman Cheesbrough in 1947.

Audrey and her husband Norman have moved around the country over the years due to Norman’s work – having lived in Earlestown and Ancaster, Grantham.

In their time at Ancaster, the couple were active in the village community, as Audrey was a member of the Women’s Institute and Norman served as a parish councillor.

Audrey continued to live in Ancaster after Norman’s death.

She moved to the Mansfield area in 2018 to live in Parkside Care Home, before moving to Woodlands Way of Spion Kop in 2021.

Audrey now resides at the Woodlands care home to be closer to her family.