Edwin Tattersall, aged 72, said he regularly used leisure facilities in Warsop when Meden Sports Centre was open at Meden School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for a new £8 million Warsop Health Hub, at Carr Lane Park, featuring an eight metres by 15m swimming pool with water play facilities, a gym suite and multi-purpose hall, alongside a reception area, café, meeting and community room and viewing area.

Meden Sports Centre (before its closure) on Burns Lane, Warsop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “A replacement for the sports centre should be included in renovation plans.

“Sadly, Warsop is neglected. It is time the council fairly invested in our parish. We need a proper replacement for what has been lost at the school site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of how the new Warsop Health Hub will look when completed

“There are many concerns with the plans for the health hub, especially its location. Carr Lane is a vandalism hot spot and the pool proposed is only two thirds the size of the former pool at Meden Sports Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those millions could have invested in a new centre, offering multiple types of leisure facilities and a full-sized pool for the community.

“People now have to travel out of Warsop to play sports at a leisure facility or go swimming, but we should be able to do all that here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said the health hub project was developed with consultation across the parish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Sport England and Active Notts have been a key partners throughout the project to ensure the most up-to-date leisure and wellbeing strategies have been considered when determining facilities.

“From last summer, the proposed plans have been made available for Warsop residents to view and comment on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The majority of feedback received shows people are excited for new facilities.

“The hub will offer a holistic approach to health, wellbeing and living well in Warsop – work will start later this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The location was chosen following a site assessment and it was determined to be the most accessible to Warsop.

“It benefits the existing footpath and cycle links to the wider Market Warsop area, Church Warsop, Warsop Vale, Meden Vale and Sookholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new hub will be a great addition to the other recreational and sports facilities in the park.

“Security and safety elements have been considered and are a priority in the operating model for the venue, including provision of additional CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new facility is vital to improving health outcomes for people, supporting a positive future for Warsop and encouraging more investment.

“There is provision made in the mid-term financial strategy for up to £5m through council reserves and borrowing, and the council has also allocated £3m towards this project from the Towns’ Fund.