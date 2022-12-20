Government inspectors to decide fate of delayed Warsop cinema redevelopment

The path, behind Burns Lane and Church Street, needs to be shut so the new development at the former Strand Cinema can go ahead.

If the development does start, the vacant former cinema will be demolished so it can be turned into a new retail park.

The plans, put forward by the ARBA Group, were approved in October 2019, but no progress has been made, because the proposals hinge on the footpath being legally closed off so demolition and construction work can begin.

An artist's impression of the new development.

However, a long-standing objection from the nearby Plough Inn, on Church Street, has meant no agreement on whether to close off the footpath can be found.

Council planning documents say the Plough objects to the loss of the path as it would stop access to its delivery yard, which could result in the closure of the business.

The objection has meant the ARBA Group has been unable to bring forward its scheme so far.

Mansfield Council says it cannot determine whether the footpath should be closed off due to the pub’s objection still standing and the authority’s planning committee has now approved plans to ask Government inspectors for help deciding the issue.

In a report, council officers said: “Given the outstanding objection … the committee cannot confirm the closure of the footpath at this time.

“Therefore, it must be referred to the planning inspectorate for determination, unless the objection is withdrawn.”

ARBA said access would still be provided to the pub and its planned path closure will not impact the business.

In planning documents, it said: “The closure enables the development of a consented scheme.

“When complete, [this] will then provide a secure, lit, compliant route between Church Street and Burns Lane, via the car park.

“The scheme will provide parking and allow pedestrians to safely leave the scheme exiting onto Church Street and the existing pelican crossing.

“In our view, the closure enabling the scheme to be developed will provide a considerably improved landscape.”

