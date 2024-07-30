Warsop parents launch uniform support service at Town Hall ahead of new school year
and live on Freeview channel 276
With several nursery, primary, and junior schools in the parish, including a comprehensive school, there is always a need for uniforms for many students and their families in the parish.
Karen Bonsall, a mother and grandmother from Warsop, initiated the ‘uniform support service’ at the Town Hall on Church Street because she knows how costly uniforms can be for families.
“The rising cost of living may put financial strain on parents, which is why we believe a service like this is necessary,” Karen said.
Volunteers on board include Karen’s daughter, Trudi Booth, along with Nadine McGuiness, Kay and Tony Chant, and Liz Phillips.
The support service, facilitated by Lifespring Church and Centre’s Warsop base, aims to ensure that families and students facing financial pressures can access uniforms for free.
The project comes after senior minister Liz Phillips and her team at Lifespring became owners of Warsop Town Hall through an asset transfer from Mansfield Council earlier this year.
Donations received so far include summer dresses in green and red, Meden School blazers and ties, plain white shirts and cardigans suitable for most primary and junior schools in the area.
Kay and Tony, who have been volunteering in the community since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, said they were eager to help out.
Karen added: “We are asking for donations of pre-loved uniforms from Warsop schools – from shirts, blazers, shoes, to cardigans and ties.
“Please get in touch if you have a uniform from one of the local schools, as these will help other families at this time.”
If anyone would like to donate a uniform, they can contact Karen directly by calling or texting her at 07974 687728 to arrange a drop-off.
Alternatively, uniforms can be donated at Warsop Town Hall every Thursday morning between 9 and 11am.
Residents in need of uniform assistance can also visit the Town Hall on Thursday mornings as volunteers will be available to provide support.
Along with the uniform support service, a selection of children’s toys are available for families, and a community book swap called Warsop Book Bank has launched to encourage residents to exchange a pre-loved book for an unread one.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.