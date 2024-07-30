Mansfield's quirky Capo Lounge is keen to offer space for community groups

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:29 BST
Mansfield's popular restaurant and bar, Capo Lounge, is interested in providing space for community groups during quiet evenings.

Capo Lounge, located in the heart of Mansfield on Stockwell Gate, is always bustling with customers on weekends and weekdays.

However, on some evenings during the week, it is much quieter.

This has led the business to consider reaching out to the community and offering a space for regular meetups.

Capo Lounge is located on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. Photo by Capo Lounge.Capo Lounge is located on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. Photo by Capo Lounge.
Capo Lounge is located on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. Photo by Capo Lounge.
The business, part of the Lounges chain of family-friendly bars with a pub-food menu, is keen to support the community by providing a homely space to classes and/or groups in the area.

In a social media post, the Capo Lounge team said: “If you’re part of a group, club, or looking to host a class, art group, or something else, we'd love to talk to you to see if we can assist you with space in our warm, comfortable lounge.”

Customers interested in utilising the space can message Capo Lounge on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LoungeCapo/ or email [email protected]

