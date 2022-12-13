Warsop community group and rotary club host free festive fun for families

A Christmas grotto was launched at Vibrant Warsop’s premises at the former Methodist Church on Clumber Street.

Maddy Pritchard, director of Vibrant Warsop, said: “We had around 90 people attend.

“Santa and the grotto were put together and run by the Warsop, Shirebrook and District Rotary Club, Vibrant Warsop and several volunteers. It was great to work together on this.”

Helen Fairweather and volunteer Pat Pritchard - all smiles at the former Methodist Church.

Children received gold coins and a present from Santa.

There was also a successful toy exchange which resulted in toys being donated and swapped.

And families tucked into refreshments with a donation plate for those who wished to make a contribution.

A look inside Santa's grotto.

Geoff Milnes, treasurer of Rotary Club of Warsop, Shirebrook and District, said due to a lack of members, the rotary club were unable to conduct the usual Christmas activities and joined forces with Vibrant Warsop.

Mr Milnes said: “Over the last few years and certainly during the covid period, we have sadly seen our club membership numbers decline – mainly through personal reasons which include health issues and changing circumstances, and like many organisations, we have been unable to attract new members in the numbers that we require.

“The existing members are of course getting older and this restricts what we are able to physically do.

“In previous years we have taken our Santa's Grotto to the likes of both Morrisons in Mansfield Woodhouse and Lidl in Shirebrook, along with attending the Warsop Christmas Market.

“This year with the existing links and support of Vibrant Warsop – we were able to bring our Santa's Grotto to a joint event on Friday, December 9, at the former Methodist Church on Clumber Street in Warsop.

“Hopefully, if we can attract sufficient new members, we will be able to return to a fuller Christmas programme next year.

“As a club we felt that it was important for us to bring Santa Claus to Warsop for the children and community as a whole.

