Businesses at Mansfield Christmas market have praised the ‘festive footfall’ as shoppers flock to the stalls – supporting local traders this winter.

Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting the festive market until Wednesday, December 21.

Small businesses have been trading down on the Mansfield Christmas market on West Gate as shoppers flock to the stalls.

Traders consist of small businesses selling gifts such as crafts, jewellery, and artisan treats – catering stalls are available, along with charity stalls and opportunities to win prizes from the Mansfield BID team.

Rachel Richards, Toffee Hut owner, praised the ‘festive footfall’ and said it had been great to see the support for businesses in town.

Rachel said: “We very rarely see this side of Mansfield – it seems quite busy down here, especially on the night of the big light switch on.

“It is great to see. And it is great for businesses.”

Check out some of these festive photos of West Gate’s winter wonderland.

1. Perfect gifts for loved ones Karen Parr of Mchenry's Place. The business began on a market stall in Mansfield, before moving to a nursery site, near Worksop. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. And artisan toffees Rachel Richards is the Toffee Hut owner. The café is located on Regent Street, but this year, Rachel and the team brought the sweet treats down to shoppers on the market. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Sustainable gift ideas Steve Binnington of S&J Crafts. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. New business Katy Bacon from The Little Lotion Company. The business sells bath bombs and pampering products. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales