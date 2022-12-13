A Christmas party hosted by C.A.K.E – Community Action and Kirkby Events, a group of resident-led volunteers – saw more than 200 people enjoy a Christmas party at Kirkby Leisure Centre on Hodgkinson Road.

The party, aimed at children between ages four and 11, was opened by the Kirkby Gala Queen from the group’s summer event – Paige Leste, aged 10.

The event included festive fun, such as a disco and a magical visit from Santa and his elf.

Paige Lest, the Gala Queen, with Santa.

Children received a selection box from Santa as a gift.

There was a buffet to be enjoyed, full of sandwiches, crisps, cake, and popcorn, which went down a treat with families.

Julia Long, from the C.A.K.E committee, said: "What a brilliant day for the kids in Ashfield.

Simply having a wonderful Christmas time.

“Thank you to Kirkby Leisure Centre staff, and all the C.A.K.E volunteers who helped to make this day special.

"Thanks to everyone who came to the party. Dizzy Dale was brilliant, and Santa and his elf were loved by everyone.

"This is what community is all about.

“Everyone had a fantastic time.”

Julia said that gifts left over will be donated to Ashfield Fire Station for vulnerable families.

Lisa Gascoyne, a mother from Kirkby, said: “My girls had a fabulous time. Thank you so much.”

The Kirkby community group will also host Bandfest on Saturday, February 25, with tickets on sale at Kirkby Leisure Centre.

