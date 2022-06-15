Walesby Forest thanks visitors for helping them bounce back after Covid-19 pandemic

After gradually re-opening since May 17, 2021, it has gone from strength to strength, with 30,000 children taking part in 90,000 school nights this year and 37,500 members of the public camping and visiting. It also experienced a bumper Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Guy Laurie, chief executive at Walesby Forest, said: “We are delighted to say we are back in business and have survived the last two very difficult years.

"We want to thank our staff, the local community and of course our wonderful visitors, many of whom have remained loyal to us and have been very patient as we have got back on our feet.”

Mark Spencer, the MP for Sherwood and leader of the House of Commons, and Coun Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and the leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, both recently visited the centre

Guy said that the charity recognised the financial support it had received from the district council and through the government’s Bounce Back loan scheme, introduced to support businesses during the pandemic, and the furlough scheme which subsidised employees’ wages.

He also praised the backing of Mark Spencer, the MP for Sherwood and leader of the House of Commons, and Coun Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and the leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, who both recently visited the centre.

Guy said: “They were really keen to hear about our future plans and were particularly interested in our aim to develop a fully adapted disability space, dependent on funding – it was great to have their support.

“We also had fantastic backing from Newark and Sherwood District Council during the whole experience. It was really quick to get grant money out to local businesses - it was very proactive and in constant contact.”

Alistair Bow, the chairman at Walesby Forest and managing director at Thomas Bow, the leading civil engineering and highways contractor, said the centre was proud to be a big part of its local community.

He said: “It is wonderful to have our customers returning here to enjoy the many activities available and we are very grateful for the widespread support we have received to make that possible.