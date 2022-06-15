A flag raising ceremony was held to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

Veterans, dignitaries and other invited guests gathered at County Hall, West Bridgford, yesterday (June 14), to take part in a flag raising ceremony to mark 40 years since the surrender of the occupying Argentine forces.

Police Constable Luke Bettridge, who served in the British Army before becoming a police officer, had the honour of holding the force standard during the ceremony.

Police Community Support Officer Steve Timperley, another veteran of the British Army, led the colour party through their formal drill and presentations in front of the chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, Coun Roger Jackson, and the Lord Mayor of Nottingham, Coun Wendy Smith.

PCSO Timperley, who is also chair of the Nottinghamshire Police Armed Forces Network, said: “It was important for us to take part in this event today not only as former members of the armed forces, but also as serving police officers.

“The police and the armed forces are very closely aligned in terms of values and shared skillsets, and we are very lucky here in Nottinghamshire to have more than 100 veterans serving in and out of uniform.

“As a force we are also engaged in efforts to reach out to veterans who have faced more of a struggle after leaving the forces, up to and including getting into trouble with the police.”

Earlier this year Nottinghamshire Police launched a new recruitment scheme to provide a direct pathway for military personnel to join the police service.

The new Military Widening Access Course, supported by the College of Policing, means serving military personnel will now be supported to transition into an exciting new career in policing.

The course is among a number of entry routes for those wanting to become a police constable in Nottinghamshire.

The ongoing success of these entry routes has seen Nottinghamshire Police achieve its national Uplift recruitment target a year ahead of schedule.