'Visit of a lifetime' for Mansfield author after international invite for prestigious literature celebrations

Richard C Bower, aged 46, of Whitwell – originally from Mansfield – has been recognised and acknowledged by Nottinghamshire Council as one of the area’s most prominent writers and poets.

The author, who has three poetry books to his name, Sanctuary, Postmodern and Pleasures in the Pathless Woods, is set to launch his latest debut novel, An Expedition Around My Garden.

Richard said he was "thrilled" to receive a personal invitation by a series of prestigious universities in India, including Visva Bharati University, University of North Bengal, recognising his literary contributions.

Richard C. Bower's profile photo featured in his fourth book.

Richard said: “It is just mindblowing to think my work has reached international audiences.

“This is a visit of a lifetime. I am very grateful for all these opportunities. It is an honour.”

Richard is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata and visit the National Library of India, presenting officials with copies of his latest book.

In his invite, similarities between the Mansfield-born poet were made between Rabindranath Tagore, a much-loved Indian poet, writer, philosopher, and social reformer.

Part of the visit and celebrations will honour the contributions of Tagore, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913 for his collection Gitanjali published in London in 1912.

In custom-made traditional Indian summer attire to mark the occasion, Richard will also celebrate an official release of his debut novel, attended by dignitaries, professors, and students of Visva Bharati University, the institution founded by Tagore.

Richard said he will be joined by representatives from the University of North Bengal, Vidyasagar University, Sukanta Mahavidyalaya College, and Scottish Centre of Tagore Studies.

Within his visit, Richard has been invited to run a series of lectures and readings from his work, and will take part in the week’s literary and cultural celebrations.

Richard will also receive a guided tour of the hills at Mongpu, including a visit to Tagore's cottage where he wrote most of his celebrated work.

The visit of a lifetime will run from May 7-17.