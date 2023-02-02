Mansfield author hails beauty of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire as inspiration for new book

Richard C Bower said he was “excited” to announce the launch of his third poetry book ‘Pleasures in the Pathless Woods.’

The 46-year-old official Mansfield Town Football Club poet said: “Like nature, a test of a good piece of work is it can endure and grow with you, and you can continue to rediscover it, and it rediscovers you.

“I wanted to capture the beauty in the relationship between humans and nature.”

Richard C. Bower is 'excited' to share his third poetry book with the world.

Richard, of Whitwell, but originally from Mansfield, has published several books, including poetry books Sanctuary and Postmodern.

He said: “This book is perhaps my most relatable work because of its overarching theme being nature, available to all of us, especially where we are in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, nature is right on the doorstep.

“Our local landscape plays a huge role in my inspiration for the book.

“The stoicism of winter, vibrancy of spring, looking forward to summer and taking stock of autumn – mindful poems through every season.

“It is hitting me that I have three books out. It is all still a whirlwind. I have to stop to take stock of everything that is happening.

“These new poems are very deep, which has almost become a trademark. The poems are full of meanings and messages.”