Electors have until 5pm on Tuesday, April 25, to apply for a Voter Authority certificate.

Applications can be completed online at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate, or request a paper form by emailing Mansfield Council at [email protected] or calling 01623 463345.

To be eligible for a certificate, you must be registered to vote and will need to provide your date of birth, National Insurance number, address and a photograph.

Local elections are on May 4.

Acceptable forms include a passport, driving licence, blue badge, bus pass or a biometric immigration document – view the complete list at mansfield.gov.uk/elections-voting/2023-elections

When you arrive at the polling station to cast your vote, a member of staff will check if your ID is acceptable; they will give you your ballot paper and direct you to complete it in a polling booth as usual.

You do not need to provide photo ID to vote by post.

Adam Hill, council chief executive officer and returning officer, said: “As the deadline to apply for voter ID looms, it is important residents in Mansfield ensure they’re election ready.

“If you need any help with applying for the documentation or want to request an application form, you can contact our electoral services team who will be happy to guide you through this new process.”

Voters in Mansfield district will go to the polls to elect their mayor, Mansfield district councillors and Warsop parish councillors on Thursday, May 4.

The district and mayoral candidates for the upcoming election have been announced and can be viewed at mansfield.gov.uk/elections-voting/2023-elections-1

If you wish to vote by proxy, complete an application form online at electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/apply-vote-proxy and send it by post to the council to arrive by 5pm on April 25. The person you choose to vote on your behalf will need to go to your polling station to vote and will need to show their photo ID to be able to cast your vote.

The deadline to register to vote by post is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18. You will need to complete a new postal vote application if you have moved house. The application form must be completed and sent to the electoral services team at the council by post.

