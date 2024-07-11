VIDEO: Watch as Mansfield football fans celebrate England reaching the Euro 2024 final
On Wednesday night (July 10) England secured a place in the UEFA European Football Championship final after super sub Ollie Watkins scored the winning goal in the ninetieth minute.
Earlier in the match, England had equalised from a penalty taken by captain Harry Kane.
Throughout the summer, each England game in the Euros has been streamed on an outdoor screen at The Swan in Mansfield, where football fans have gathered to experience the passionate atmosphere and intense games in Mansfield town centre.
After England's semi-final win, crowds erupted in celebration at the final whistle as England will now go head-to-head against Spain in the final on Sunday, July 14.
