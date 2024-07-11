VIDEO: Watch as Mansfield football fans celebrate England reaching the Euro 2024 final

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:24 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 14:24 BST
It was an exciting night for football fans as England clinched a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, courtesy of a last-minute goal from substitute Ollie Watkins. Watch the exuberant celebrations of Mansfield fans following the win...

On Wednesday night (July 10) England secured a place in the UEFA European Football Championship final after super sub Ollie Watkins scored the winning goal in the ninetieth minute.

Earlier in the match, England had equalised from a penalty taken by captain Harry Kane.

Football fans celebrate England reaching the Euro 2024 final at The Swan, Mansfield, on Wednesday, July 10.

Throughout the summer, each England game in the Euros has been streamed on an outdoor screen at The Swan in Mansfield, where football fans have gathered to experience the passionate atmosphere and intense games in Mansfield town centre.

Event updates – including how to get a ticket – can be found at www.facebook.com/theswanmansfield

After England's semi-final win, crowds erupted in celebration at the final whistle as England will now go head-to-head against Spain in the final on Sunday, July 14.

Related topics:EnglandMansfieldOllie WatkinsHarry KaneNetherlandsSpain

